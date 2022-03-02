Spend your summer with CIPPIC!

CIPPIC is now accepting applications for its summer internship program! We offer law students in Canada and beyond the opportunity to work with us on cutting-edge law & technology issues.

Interns have the option to work with us on a full-time basis for six weeks, or on a half-time basis for twelve weeks. The internship program begins on May 9 though we offer flexible start dates to accommodate students from universities whose academic year extends into May.

We can offer interns who are enrolled at Canadian law schools a stipend of CAN $4000. Law students from foreign law schools must secure summer public interest funding to work with us.

Our internship will be operating remotely this year due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to learn more about our intern programs and to apply for a summer internship with us! The deadline to apply is March 20.