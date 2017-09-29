CIPPIC Submission on Copyright Board Review

CIPPIC's submissions to the Copyright Board's consultations on Options for Reform focuses on five key reforms:

adopt shorter timeframes;

implement case management;

implement a streamlined evidentiary process;

extend tariff length to 5 years and eliminate tariff retroactivity; and

allow for interveners in tariff proceedings.

CIPPIC suggests that, regardless of the specific approach to reform ultimately adopted by the Board, addressing these five issues would create for greater certainty in the marketplace, improve the efficacy of decision-making, and make tariff proceedings quicker, less wasteful, and less costly.