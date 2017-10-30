CIPPIC Comments on Resumption of TPP Negotiations

CIPPIC today filed with global Affairs Canada its comments on the resumption of negotiations over the Trans Pacific Partnership. The withdrawal of the United States from the TPP offers an opportunity to improve the agreement and address some of the more problematic provisions of the previously-concluded trade agreement. CIPPIC's Comments focus on:

process & transparency;

problems with the Investor State Dispute Mechanism;

digital trade and privacy issues; and

balance in the intellectual property provisions.