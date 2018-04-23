Summer 2018 Internship Program at CIPPIC

CIPPIC Summer Internship Program offers outstanding law students an unequaled opportunity to work on cutting-edge research and advocacy issues relating to law and technology.

CIPPIC advocacy involves submission of briefs to government and other policy‐makers, intervention in precedent‐setting cases before judicial and quasi‐judicial tribunals, provision of public legal education resources, publication of reports, participation in multi‐stakeholder policy-making forums, provision of expert testimony before parliamentary committees, and advising under‐represented organizations and individuals on relevant public interest issues.

Working closely with CIPPIC lawyers, interns learn how to be effective researchers, policy analysts, and advocates while contributing to public interest policy and law reform in such areas as copyright law, privacy, consumer protection, telecommunications regulation, net neutrality, free speech and civil liberties on the Internet. Interns may additionally have opportunities to attend conferences and workshops such as the CIPPIC summer speaker series and to participate in other aspects of the Centre for Law, Society, & Technology.

The program is open to all law students, including graduate law students, who have completed at least one year of law school. It runs from Monday May 28th 2018 – Friday August 17th 2018 (12 weeks), and includes a stipend of C$6000 to cover accommodation, travel and living costs (subject to Canadian taxes). Special arrangements may be made with graduate students to extend the internship period in order to meet academic obligations.

The application consists of a cover letter, a resume, and copies of all law school and undergraduate official transcripts (originals not required). A writing sample may be required at a later point in the application process. Interviews may be conducted in person, or by phone, at the applicant’s discretion.

Deadline for applications:



May 11th, 2018, 5 PM Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT)

Early applications are encouraged, as interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.

Applications may be sent by mail, fax, or email:

CIPPIC Summer Internship Program

The University of Ottawa, Faculty of Law

57 Louis Pasteur Street

Ottawa, ON, K1N 6N5, Canada

Fax: (613) 562‐5417



Email: internship@cippic.ca

For more information, please contact CIPPIC's Director at: dfewer@uottawa.ca or (613) 562‐5800 x2558