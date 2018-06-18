CIPPIC Granted Leave to Intervene before FCA in Parody Case

CIPPIC has been granted leave to intervene before the Federal Court of Appeal in Cooperstock v United, an important consumer criticism case testing the boundaries of defences to copyright and trade-mark infringement. CIPPIC's intervention is partner to a parallel intervention by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. CIPPIC will focus on the trade-mark issues, while CCLA will address copyright issues. Both interventions will explore the ways in which freedom of expression limits the reach of intellectual property rights