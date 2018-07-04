CIPPIC Files its Factum in Parody Appeal
- 2018-07-04 -
We've filed our Memorandum of Fact and Law in our intervention in Cooperstock v. United in the Federal Court of Appeal. Focusing on trade-mark, CIPPIC argue that interpretation of the Trade-marks Act must be grounded in its nexus to trade and its intrinsic balance of competing interests. These interests include consumer protection, free competition, and freedom of expression.
Update: Also filed: the CCLA intervention, focusing on the copyright aspects of the case.
- CIPPIC's Memorandum of Fact and Law (focus on trade-mark)
- CCLA's Intervention Memorandum of Fact and Law (focus on copyright)
- Cooperstock's Memorandum of Fact and Law (the appellant).
- Decision under appeal: United Airlines, Inc. v. Cooperstock, 2017 FC 616