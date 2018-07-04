CIPPIC Files its Factum in Parody Appeal

We've filed our Memorandum of Fact and Law in our intervention in Cooperstock v. United in the Federal Court of Appeal.  Focusing on trade-mark, CIPPIC argue that interpretation of the Trade-marks Act must be grounded in its nexus to trade and its intrinsic balance of competing interests.  These interests include consumer protection, free competition, and freedom of expression.

Update:  Also filed: the CCLA intervention, focusing on the copyright aspects of the case.