CIPPIC Files Factum in Telus v Wellman

CIPPIC has filed its intervener factum in the Supreme Court in Telus v Wellman, SCC No. 37722, an important case addressing the disparate impact of mandatory arbitration clauses on consumer and business customers. CIPPIC's argument focuses on access to justice considerations and the differing way that consumer protection laws protect consumers and other vulnerable groups encountering standard form contracts in circumstances characterized by disparities in bargaining power.

Profesor Marina Pavlovic and graduate student Cynthia Khoo are acting for CIPPIC in this intervention.