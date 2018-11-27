CIPPIC's Team Presents its Findings on Bike Counting

| November 27, 2018

How do we measure bicycle traffic in a way that respects citizens' privacy? CIPPIC's team working on a Sidewalk Labs Small Grant presented its findings today. Great work, Keri Grieman, Johann Kwan and Stephanie Williams! Key findings on best practices:

  • Use technologies that limit the collection of personal information
  • Store data securely
  • Limit data collection to only that which is needed
  • Ensure that partners or contractors follow collection restrictions
  • Notify individuals that their data is being collected.
  • Install counting devices when creating a new space
  • Hide or mask sensitive locations