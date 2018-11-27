CIPPIC's Team Presents its Findings on Bike Counting

How do we measure bicycle traffic in a way that respects citizens' privacy? CIPPIC's team working on a Sidewalk Labs Small Grant presented its findings today. Great work, Keri Grieman, Johann Kwan and Stephanie Williams! Key findings on best practices:

Use technologies that limit the collection of personal information

Store data securely

Limit data collection to only that which is needed

Ensure that partners or contractors follow collection restrictions

Notify individuals that their data is being collected.

Install counting devices when creating a new space

Hide or mask sensitive locations