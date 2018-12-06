uOttawa grads offer CIPPIC's Submissions in SCC Standard of Review Hearing

CIPPIC appeared before the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday, December 6, on day 3 of the joint hearing on the standard of review in judicial review of administrative decisions. uOttawa law alumni James Plotkin and Alyssa Tomkins represented CIPPIC in this hearing, and Mr. Plotkin gave oral argument. CIPPIC's intervention focused on whether the rule of law requires courts to apply a correctness or reasonableness standard to jurisdictional questions.