Work with CIPPIC this summer!

The CIPPIC team invites applications from law students across Canada and around the world to come work with us this summer! Our summer internship program offers students an unparalleled opportunity to work with us on a range of CIPPIC projects, from interventions before Canadian courts to cutting-edge research policy work on issues ranging from algorithmic privacy to content moderation.

CIPPIC summer interns have three options as to how to work with us:

full-time for 12 weeks (35 hours/week);

half-time for 12 weeks (17.5 hours/week); or

full-time for 6 weeks (35 hours/week).

CIPPIC can offer interns based in Canada a modest stipend. International students must obtain summer public interest funding from their home institution to be eligible to work with us, however.

Our summer program starts up in mid-May and ends in late July. We offer flexible start and end dates to accommodate students with different law school schedules.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our summer internship program this year will operate remotely.

Click here to find out more about our internship programs and for instructions on how to apply! The deadline for submitting your application is March 20, 2021.