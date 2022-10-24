Come work with us! CIPPIC is hiring a new Staff Counsel!

CIPPIC is looking for a bold and dynamic technology lawyer to join our team as a Staff Counsel! Working closely with CIPPIC's staff and students, our new Staff Counsel will advance CIPPIC's mission of promoting the public interest in technology law and policy debates in Canada and beyond. This is a unique opportunity for an early career lawyer with an interest in law and technology or in law teaching to join the CIPPIC team and make a real difference on the development of law and policy in areas from copyright to privacy to telecommunications law.

The Staff Counsel's work includes:

- representing CIPPIC and external clients before courts and administrative tribunals;

- participating in legislative, administrative, and multi-stakeholder processes relevant to CIPPIC's mandate;

- engaging with the public on these issues by speaking to the media and developing educational materials; and

- working closely with CIPPIC's law student interns on all of the above and provide them with an outstanding clinical legal educational experience.

The successful candidate will be a member in good standing of a Canadian law society, possess 3 years of law practice or clinical teaching experience, and show knowledge and interest in technology law and public policy issues. Fluent bilingualism and experience in working with students are highly desirable. This is a two-year, in-person position with the possibility of renewal based on funding. Applications are due by November 20, 2022. For more information about the position and for instructions on how to apply, please visit: https://uottawa.njoyn.com/CL2/xweb/XWeb.asp?NTKN=c&clid=27081&Page=JobDetails&Jobid=J1022-0432&BRID=324405&lang=1.